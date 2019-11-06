Elderly scooter rider hospitalized after crash with car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly East Falmouth scooter driver was hospitalized following a crash with a car in Falmouth on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the intersection of John Parker and Sandwich roads around 3 p.m. found the 70-year-old driver on the ground suffering from serious injuries, according to police.

He was transported to Falmouth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

