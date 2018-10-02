Elderly Uber driver attacked, left for dead dies from injuries

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local Uber driver died of injuries sustained during an early June carjacking last Monday.

Henry Miller, 75, was carjacked, beaten, and left on the street near Codman Square in Dorchester while working a shift with Uber in June, according to officials.

Miller suffered a gash on his head, bruising and cuts on his arms, and broke his teeth. The attackers stole his phones, his lung medicine, and even his handicapped placard.

Doctors revived Miller immediately following the attack; he then relied on an oxygen machine to breathe. Miller died from his injuries on Sept. 24.

A public “celebration of life” will be held for Miller on Oct. 7 at the Tavern at The End of The World in Charlestown from 12 to 3 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)