Elderly woman critically burned in Worcester fire

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Fire officials say one person was injured Monday morning in a fire at a home in Worcester.

The fire broke out on Kendrick Avenue. It has since been knocked down.

7’s Victoria Warren reports that an elderly woman was taken to the hospital with critical burn injuries.

Neighbors heard screams and tried to help the woman before firefighters arrived, but were unable to get to her, according to Warren.

The cause of the fire is not clear. An investigation is underway.

#BREAKING Elderly woman criticality burned in #Worcester fire. Neighbors heard her screams, grabbed a fire extinguisher but couldn't get to her. Firefighters pulled her out and rushed her to hospital. #7News pic.twitter.com/GM3aFvX8xi — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) March 12, 2018

