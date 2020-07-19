Elderly woman dead, 4 others hospitalized after crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash in Pembroke on Sunday that left one woman dead and four other people injured, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a reported four-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound around 9:30 a.m. found the damaged vehicles just before Exit 13 and one passenger, an 87-year-old woman from Quincy, suffering from life-threatening injures, police said.

The driver of the 2017 Volkswagen SUV involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the Quincy woman and had her rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

Her name has not been released.

Four others were taken to the hospital for injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Crews closed Route 3 northbound for approximately three hours during their investigation, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)