CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman is dead and six people have been left homeless after a three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters could be seen working to extinguish the blaze on Webster Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

A fire official on scene confirmed an elderly woman was located dead inside. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

#BREAKING @CambridgeMAFire says one elderly woman died in the fire on Webster Ave. and Bristol St. 6 people are displaced. They’re investigating how it started and the fire is under control now.@7News spoke with a family member of the woman and he said they’re devastated. pic.twitter.com/ZVnrlEYVSE — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) December 29, 2021

07:35ALM 3: STRUCTURE FIRE, BUILDING at 0XX WEBSTER AVE in #CambMA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 29, 2021

