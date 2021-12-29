CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman is dead and six people have been left homeless after a three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters could be seen working to extinguish the blaze on Webster Avenue around 7:45 a.m.
A fire official on scene confirmed an elderly woman was located dead inside. Her name has not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
