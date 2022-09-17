ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a box truck, according to Rockport Police.

Police said that, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, they received two 911 calls about an elderly woman who was hit by a small box truck on Railroad Avenue.

When officers arrived, two passersby and the truck driver were tending to the woman. Gloucester Fire Rescue also responded and took the woman to Evans Field for transport by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. She instead was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, but the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

