Elderly woman facing animal cruelty charges after 5 dead cats found inside Fall River home

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman will be summoned to court after police say they found five dead cats inside her Fall River home last week.

Officers responding to the 1300 block of Slade Street on Friday to assist in checking the welfare of a 71-year-old resident and the animals associated with the property found dozens of cats outside and inside the home, according to the Fall River Police Department.

About 15-20 cats were found on the property but officers were unable to make contact with resident Doris Melanson, who was at work at the time, officials said.

When Melanson returned, officers conducted the welfare check inside the home and found five dead cats, six live cats and a live rabbit in what was described as “poor conditions.”

Melanson faces 12 counts of cruelty to animals.

