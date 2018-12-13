Elderly woman hit by pickup truck, seriously injured in Dunkin’ parking lot on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was seriously injured Thursday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ Donuts in South Yarmouth, officials said.

Officers responding to the coffee shop on Forest Road about 8:50 a.m. found a 77-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries to her lower extremities, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with police officers.

A Yarmouth police crash reconstruction team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)