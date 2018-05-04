Elderly woman hit, killed by car in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - An 80-year-old Natick woman was hit and killed by a car in Framingham Friday night, officials said.

Doris Speller was struck in the area of 1000 Waverly Street about 8:29 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the sedan that struck her remained on scene and no charges have been announced.

Speller’s death is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Framingham Police Department and members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

