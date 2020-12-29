Elderly woman hospitalized after becoming trapped inside burning house in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 76-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she became trapped inside a burning house in Pepperell late Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at 29 Elliot St. just after 10:30 p.m. rescued the trapped woman, who was then taken to an area hospital with smoke inhalation, according to Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman.

She is said to be in stable condition.

Pepperell police officers Jared Carrubba and Dan Adams, who were the first to arrive at the scene, extricated the woman from a pile of debris and carried her outside.

“Their efforts were certainly heroic and life-saving,” Pepperell Police Chief David Scott said.

Borneman noted that the fire started in the bedroom on the first floor and that it is believed to be accidental.

Conditions inside the home made it difficult to fight the flames, he added.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)