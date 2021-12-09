AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the car she was driving plunged into an icy pond in Ayer.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car in the water near the Carlton traffic circle found a partially submerged silver sedan, according to the Ayer Fire Department.

Firefighters in survival suits shattered one of the car’s windows and extricated the woman.

The woman is said to have suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

