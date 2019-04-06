Elderly woman killed, 2 men injured in Mattapan drive-by shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that left an elderly woman dead and two men injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Mattapan St. just before 5 p.m. found an elderly woman with life-threatening injuries and two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

The elderly woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

