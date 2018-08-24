Elderly woman killed in head-on crash in Columbia, NH

COLUMBIA, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a violent head-on crash in Columbia, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 3 about 2:45 p.m. found a Ford Edge and a Subaru Forester damaged in the roadway, according to New Hampshire state police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the Edge, 54-year-old Susan Ladd, of Canaan, Vermont, crossed over the center line in an attempt to pass another vehicle when she struck the Forester head-on as it was traveling southbound.

Ladd and the driver of the Forester, Robert Purington, 71, of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in Ladd’s vehicle, Evelyn Goudreau, 79, of Colebrook, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Neil Chapdelaine at 603-271-1170.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)