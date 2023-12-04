NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 80-year-old woman was killed in North Reading last week after her vehicle appeared to roll backwards and strike her while in a driveway.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and North Reading Police Chief Mark Zimmerman detailed the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Authorities said police found the victim after being called to Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces around 7:50 p.m. that night.

Responding to a report that a woman was trapped beneath a car in her driveway, first responders arrived to find an 80-year-old woman underneath a Buick Regal.

According to the joint statement, crews got the victim out from under the car and transported her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Citing a preliminary investigation, the DA’s office stated that it appeared the vehicle belonged to the victim and that for reasons that have not yet been determined, it rolled backwards and struck her.

“No foul play is suspected,” the statement read, adding that an investigaiton by the DA’s office, state and local police was ongoing.

