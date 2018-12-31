Elderly woman on motorized scooter struck by car in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman on a motorized scooter was hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Lynn on Monday, an official said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Central and Oxford streets found an elderly woman on a motorized scooter who had been struck by a motor vehicle at a low speed, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.

No charges have been announced.

