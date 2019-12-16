Elderly woman pinned under pickup truck that barreled through her Dedham home

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was hospitalized after a pickup truck barreled through her Dedham home, pinning her underneath the vehicle Sunday night.

The woman, who is said to be in her 70s, had been sitting on a couch inside her house on Sprague Street around 8 p.m. when the truck crashed through the home, leaving her trapped underneath the vehicle, Dedham Deputy Fire Chief James Neilan said.

Emergency crews had to get creative as they tried to rescue her without hurting her further.

“There is a vehicle on top of the couch she was on and so we had no way to move the vehicle without harming her, so we had open up the rear of the house to get her out from the back,” Neilan recalled.

Once freed, the woman was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital. Fire officials say she should be OK.

“Everybody remained calm. They did a fantastic job. Did our job and got out of there as quick as we could,” Neilan said.

Resident Andrew Czazasty saw the truck lodged into the home and worried about his beloved neighbor’s safety.

“Just the worst thoughts, I mean the woman who lives there, it’s just a great woman who always helps out in the neighborhood here,” he said.

A short time later, crews removed the truck, which the two occupants had been able to get out of.

One occupant was handcuffed and placed into a police cruiser. There has been no word on any possible charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)