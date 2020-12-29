Elderly woman rescued after fire breaks out around Christmas decorations in Dartmouth home

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman from her burning Dartmouth home after a fire started around Christmas decorations in her living room Monday morning.

Neighbors recalled hearing a loud bang on Tucker Road around 8:30 a.m. before the house caught on fire.

They rushed over to the home to save the woman who lived inside but the door was locked.

Firefighters responding to the scene found the woman unconscious but breathing, according to Fire District 2 Chief Tim Andre.

She was transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

One dog died in the fire, Andre added.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out of the house and it took quite some time to extinguish the fire and it was pretty scary,” neighbor Sandra Fichtenmayer said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office; however, a preliminary investigation reportedly showed that it started around Christmas decorations in the living room.

