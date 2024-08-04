BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being run over by her own vehicle while checking on a child who fell off of their bike in Bellingham, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle into a home on Plymouth Road around 9:20 a.m. determined the woman was trying to back into a driveway when she got out of her car to check on a child who had fallen off of the bike they were riding, according to Bellingham police.

But when she got out of the car, she didn’t put it in park, causing it to roll backward over her and into a nearby home.

The woman was taken to a nearby trauma center by medical helicopter. Her condition was not immediately released.

