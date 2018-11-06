Elderly woman seriously hurt when struck, pinned under car outside NH polling location

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when she was struck and pinned under a car outside of a polling location in Windham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at Windham High School on London Bridge Road found a conscious and breathing woman pinned on the ground, according to the Windham Police Department.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to raise the vehicle off the woman, who was taken to an area hospital with what were considered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her was uninjured, as was a passenger, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said that it appears that the driver had backed out of a parking space and instead of placing the car in drive left the vehicle in reverse. As the driver began to accelerate, the vehicle traveled backward and struck the pedestrian.

It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

