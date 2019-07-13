Elderly woman seriously injured in 3-car collision in Holliston

Holliston police are investigating a three-car collision that left one woman with serious injuries Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash involving three vehicles in the area of 798 Washington St. at 9:50 a.m. found a 73-year-old woman in the roadway, according to police.

The woman is believed to have been a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The woman was suffering from serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital. No further information was immediately available about her condition.

The drivers of the three vehicles were uninjured, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)