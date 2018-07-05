Elderly woman struck by car in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an elderly woman was hit by a car in Pelham, New Hampshire Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian in the area of Bridge Street and Vassar Drive about 8:10 a.m. met the driver, Noah Boudreault, 31, of Milford, who said he was driving northbound on Bridge Street when solar glare impaired his vision and he struck a 71-year-old pedestrian, according to police.

Boudreault said he immediately stopped his car, called 911, and rendered aid to the woman until the ambulance arrived.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Regional Hospital with a leg injury.

Boudreault is cooperating with investigators and police say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)