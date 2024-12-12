BOSTON (WHDH) - An elderly woman who was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Charlestown has died from her injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Bunker Hill and Bolton streets found the woman unconscious but breathing, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Her name has not been released.

The driver who struck her remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

