Elderly woman struck, seriously injured by pickup truck in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 74-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured by a pickup truck in Cambridge on Sunday, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck on Memorial Drive around 8:15 a.m. found the woman near Ames Street trapped under a parked sedan that was not involved in the incident, according to state police.

The woman was extricated and then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 48-year-old Medford man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman walked into the travel lane between two parked vehicles and directly in front of the pickup truck.

No additional information was immediately released.

