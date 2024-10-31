STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in her 90s has passed away after being badly injured in a fire at her Greenbrook Drive home last week, said Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll, Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

“Our hearts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Carroll. “On behalf of the Stoughton Fire Department and the community, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to them.”

The Stoughton Fire Department responded to reports of a fir on Greenbrook Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters observed smoke and flames showing on arrival and immediately made entry to attack the fire and locate any occupants. They rescued the unit’s sole occupant, who was MedFlighted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Sadly, she passed away last night.

Firefighters also rescued and treated a pet dog at the scene.

Two families were displaced as a result of the damage.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Stoughton Fire Department, Stoughton Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Norfolk DA’s office.

They collectively determined that the fire began in the front right area of the kitchen ceiling, where a light fixture had sustained heavy damage. They found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

