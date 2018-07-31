WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman is suffering from serious burns after a 3-alarm blaze ripped through a Weston house Tuesday morning.

A passerby on a motorcycle who spotted the flames pouring out of the building on North Avenue just before 7 a.m. alerted fire officials.

That person found a woman in her 80s sitting on the porch with second- and third-degree burns on her body, according to Weston Fire Chief David Soar. They got her off the porch and brought her onto the driveway.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire began on the first floor of the home but spread quickly because of debris, Soar said.

Multiple departments responded to the scene to help knock down the fire.

The incident caused traffic backups on North Avenue, also known as Route 117, which fire officials urged commuters to avoid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

