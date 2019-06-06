Elderly woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in Saugus on Thursday morning, officials said.
Troopers responding to the area of 190 Main St. near the Square One Mall around 10:30 a.m. found a woman in her 70s injured in the street, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The driver, a man in his 80s, stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.
A Ford Focus with a shattered windshield could be seen parked on the side of the road.
A crash reconstruction team is working to determine the cause of the crash.
