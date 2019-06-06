Elderly woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in Saugus on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the area of 190 Main St. near the Square One Mall around 10:30 a.m. found a woman in her 70s injured in the street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The driver, a man in his 80s, stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.

A Ford Focus with a shattered windshield could be seen parked on the side of the road.

A crash reconstruction team is working to determine the cause of the crash.

State Police accident recon on scene of woman hit by car on Main Street in Saugus..victim with life threatening injuries #7news pic.twitter.com/Pf5mF7nVxw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 6, 2019

Police on the scene of serious crash on Main Street in Saugus …pedestrian struck in the street #7news pic.twitter.com/Mr8FkNwUIg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 6, 2019

MSP Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units assisting @SaugusPD in investigation of vehicle that has struck a pedestrian in area of 190 Main St. Pedestrian transported with life-threatening injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 6, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)