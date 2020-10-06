Election 2020: Everything you need to know about early voting, mail-in ballots in Mass.

2020 could be the first year in which more than half of voters cast their ballot for president before polls open on Election Day.

AP is tracking these changes and has crafted an interactive guide giving you everything you need to know about early voting and mail-in ballots in each state.

This guide will update dynamically as updated election rules and data are made available.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.



