BOSTON (WHDH) - With Election Day this Tuesday, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said the state is prepared for a record turnout this year.

About 1.7 million votes have already been cast in Massachusetts, and Galvin said he expects to see a significant number of new voters casting their ballots.

Galvin said that the state has stepped up security at polling locations in preparation for Tuesday.

“We have a police officer, by law, at every polling location. We’ve had training sessions with our election officials, our local election officials, over the last couple of months. We’ve discussed with them the types of situations they might confront,” Galvin said Monday.

“I’m not going to go into the details, but we are prepared. We have been prepared, and I think as I’ve already mentioned, we’ve already had an excellent dress rehearsal with the early voting sessions,” Galvin continued.

Election locations across Massachusetts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can visit www.VoteInMA.com or call 1-800-462-VOTE (8683) to find your precinct and polling place.

Residents can also find sample ballots here. Information about this year’s specific ballot questions, as well as voting instructions, can be found in the 2024 Information for Voters booklet. Voters can also bring notes with them into the polling booth, according to the state.

“Your vote is your voice. Make sure it’s heard,” Governor Maura Healey said in a post on X.

