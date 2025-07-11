BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in an electric car shut down the Mass Pike in Boston in one direction Friday morning.

The Mass Pike, I-90, westbound was fully closed around that area, at mile marker 133, which is near Fenway Park, for more than 90 minutes.

According to state police, “multiple cars struck a piece of metal debris in the road, which caused the EV to catch on fire” around 7 a.m. Two other vehicles required tire changes and one vehicle had to be towed off the road.

Firefighters say putting the flames out was not easy due to the car being electric. They relied on suppression foam to extinguish the flames, which then had to be cleaned up before the interstate was reopened.

Traffic was backed up significantly due to the fire as all westbound lanes were closed just outside of the Prudential Tunnel.

“A lot going on, traffic backed up for god knows how many miles,” said Eli Korin, who saw the fire. “It’s early in the morning, people want to get to work get on with their Friday.”

Officials say no one was hurt and the scene was cleared after over two hours.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)