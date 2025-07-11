BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in an electric car shut down the Mass Pike in Boston in one direction Friday morning.

The Mass Pike, I-90, westbound was fully closed around that area, at mile marker 133, which is near Fenway Park, for more than 90 minutes.

According to state police, “multiple cars struck a piece of metal debris in the road, which caused the EV to catch on fire” around 7 a.m. Two other vehicles required tire changes and one vehicle had to be towed off the road.

The driver of the electric car was not injured.

