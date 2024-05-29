CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A lithium-ion battery from an electric scooter is to blame for a fire in a Chelsea apartment over the weekend that injured five people, state and local officials announced.

The fire happened near 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Carmel Street. In a statement on Wednesday, Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames on the first floor in the rear of the building.

Officials said firefighters entered the building and quickly knocked the fire down before it spread.

Though everyone in the building escaped, officials said, four people were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

After an investigation, officials said, authorities determined that a battery meant to be used with an electric scooter exploded after it was left charging for several hours.

“The high energy density of lithium-ion batteries means they pack a lot of power into a small device,” said Davine. “Overcharging, overheating, and physical damage can cause them to fail rapidly and violently, like this one did.”

“Fortunately, the residents were awake and aware of the danger,” Davine continued. “A few hours later and this could have been a very different story.”

Quatieri urged individuals to use, charge and store lithium-ion batteries according to their manufacturer’s instructions. Among tips, Quatieri said individuals should always use original charging equipment, disconnect devices when they are fully charged, and protect devices from damage or abuse.

See more information about lithium-ion battery safety here.

