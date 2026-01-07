MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at the Middleton House of Correction after an electrical explosion Tuesday, forcing everyone in the building to evacuate, according to officials.

Fire crews were called to the building at approximately 6:30 p.m.

407 inmates were evacuated and moved to another building as crews worked to assess the damage.

Nobody was hurt.

No other information was immediately available.

