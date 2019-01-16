Electrical issue blamed for blaze that tore through Cambridge apartments, restaurant

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging blaze that tore through 10 apartments and a restaurant in Cambridge early Monday morning was likely caused by an electrical issue, investigators announced Wednesday.

Officials deemed the two buildings on Hunting and Cambridge streets a total loss following the four-alarm fire, which caused an estimated $5 million in damage, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Investigators determined that the fire started in a void space between the first and second floors on the Hunting Street side of the building and eventually broke out into an apartment undergoing renovations. It also extended horizontally, torching the Sunset Cafe and eight other apartments.

More than 20 people were forced out of their homes. They are being helped by the American Red Cross and the mayor’s disaster relief fund.

The roads surrounding the scene remain closed because crews are in the process of demolishing the scorched buildings.

