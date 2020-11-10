Electrical issue prompts emergency response at Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An undisclosed electrical issue prompted an emergency response at Merrimack College Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the campus for reports of a gas leak and a manhole fire somewhere between the library and the student center, according to the fire chief.

The fire has been extinguished, however, officials said there appears to be some kind of electrical issue with the main source of power.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were deemed necessary.

There does not appear to be any issue involving gas at this time.

National Grid and Eversource have both been called to the scene.

Developing: source says Merrimack College in North Andover dealing with a power outage not a gas issue at the moment..possible transformer issue…firefighters on scene #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 10, 2020

