WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police tweeted Saturday about electrical surges throughout the city.

Police said issues from the surges included transformer firs, light signal failures, and smoke in buildings.

Police advised anyone with similar issues to call police and fire dispatch at 781-314-3600.

There are electrical surges throughout the City of Waltham that are causing transformer fires, light signals to fail, and smoke in buildings. Please call Waltham Police and Fire Dispatch at 781-314-3600 to report any issues. — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 15, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)