Electrical worker critically injured after being shocked, falling 35 feet in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An electrical worker suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell 35 feet after being shocked while working in Norton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to West Hodges St. just after 10 a.m. found the 40-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The man, who had sustained electrical burns, apparently fell 35 feet out of a bucket truck.

He was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

