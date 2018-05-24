Electrician accused of planting recording devices in Foxborough daycare bathroom

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An electrician is facing charges after authorities say he planted recording devices in a bathroom at a Foxborough daycare center.

An employee at the Learning Experience on Main Street told police they found a pen-like recording device in an adult bathroom last Friday.

After an investigation, officers arrested 48-year-old Darin McNeil, of East Taunton, who was working on the premises for Electric By Design.

McNeil was captured on video recorded by his own device, helping officers identify him, according to police.

McNeil allegedly told officers “I knew you would be coming” when they arrived to arrest him. Following his arrest, police said they found three more pen-like recording devices.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, it looks like his interest was adult women,” Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

“We applaud the daycare center for adopting ‘see something, say something,’” Lt. Richard Noonan said. “We have no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to this facility or the children they care for.”

McNeil faces charges of unlawful wiretapping, possessing a device for wiretapping and attempting to commit a crime to with secret sexual surveillance.

“We are deeply troubled by the allegations, and we immediately terminated McNeil’s employment,” Electric By Design said in a statement.

He appeared in court Monday and was released on $2,500 cash bail.

A judge ordered that he have no contact with children under 18, no contact with staff and children at the Learning Experience, and stay away from all Learning Center locations.

The Learning Experience said in a statement that no children were affected.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)