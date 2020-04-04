Electronic hearings this month on deer, moose

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of electronic hearings this month on deer hunting and the proposed 2020 moose season after it postponed the in-person hearings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The conference call hearings are accessible by smart phone and computer by downloading the Zoom Cloud Meeting App and entering the numbers for the particular meeting. They will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 13, 15 and 16.

The department is encouraging the public to review online the information that will be discussed before the hearings. The department will take questions over the computer or phone and questions also can be sent anytime to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.

