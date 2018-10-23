CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school worker in Cambridge is off the job after allegedly using a racial slur while supervising students during recess Friday.

A group of students at Cambridgeport School on Elm Street reported to their principal that an hourly aide, whose name has not been released, used the unacceptable slur and addressed students in a disrespectful manner while overseeing third through fifth graders, according to Superintendent Kenneth Salim.

The principal investigated the incident, which ultimately led to the employee’s termination.

“This type of language is unacceptable for any child or student to hear, and we deeply regret the negative impact that this staff member’s words may have had on students,” Salim said. “We are working with the principal to answer any questions and support community conversations about race and racism within all of our schools, whether or not they were directly involved in the incident as described by the students.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)