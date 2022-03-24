BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Belmont has been evacuated amid an investigation into an odor of natural gas, police said.

The Belmont Fire Department and a gas company responded to Butler Elementary School on White Street after an odor of natural gas was reported in one of the school stairwells, according to police.

Students and staff were evacuated from the school and relocated to St. Luke’s Church on Lexington Street for shelter, police said.

Brief detours are in place in the area.

No additional information has been released.

BUTLER SCHOOL UPDATE: police are relocating students and staff to the St. Luke’s church on Lexington Street for shelter from the weather temporarily — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 24, 2022

BUTLER SCHOOL: fire department is on scene investigating an odor of natural gas in one of the stairwells of the Butler Elementary School on White St. The building has been temporarily evacuated. The gas co. will be arriving on scene shortly. There are brief detours in the area. — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 24, 2022

