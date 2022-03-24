BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Belmont has been evacuated amid an investigation into an odor of natural gas, police said.
The Belmont Fire Department and a gas company responded to Butler Elementary School on White Street after an odor of natural gas was reported in one of the school stairwells, according to police.
Students and staff were evacuated from the school and relocated to St. Luke’s Church on Lexington Street for shelter, police said.
Brief detours are in place in the area.
No additional information has been released.
