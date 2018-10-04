Elementary school in Lawrence evacuated following smell of natural gas

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Lawrence has been evacuated as fire officials investigate a smell of natural gas.

The evacuation at Parthum Elementary School happened before 8 a.m.

Last month, an overpressurized gas line led to dozens of explosions and fires at homes in the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence.

Crews have been working to replace miles of pipes and many homes still do not have gas service.

