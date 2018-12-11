Elementary school principal placed on leave after banning candy canes because of ‘J’ shape

(WHDH) — An elementary school principal in Nebraska has been placed on leave for attempting to ban candy canes, Santa Claus, and other Christmas decorations.

KPTM-TV reports Jennifer Sinclair, the principal at Manchester Elementary School, sent out a list of Christmas-themed decorations that should not be displayed in classrooms so those who don’t celebrate the holiday are not offended.

Sinclair deemed Santa, Christmas trees, reindeer, and candy canes unacceptable, the news outlet said. Items that she considered OK for classroom use included sledding and scarves.

“Historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection,” Sinclair reportedly said in her memo to teachers.

The Elkhorn School District’s policy considers Santa Claus and Christmas trees as secular and seasonal symbols that are permitted for display in classrooms.

It’s not clear when Sinclair will be allowed back at work.

