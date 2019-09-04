Elementary school students stranded for hours in Dorchester after bus breaks down

BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus breakdown left several elementary school students stranded on the side of the road for hours in Dorchester Tuesday evening.

The bus left a charter school, which has not been identified, behind schedule at around 5 p.m. before it broke down around 6:30 p.m at the corner of Hamilton and Bowdoin streets., according to a spokesperson for Boston Public Schools.

Parents began to panic as they waited for the kids to return home.

“My husband was waiting for her at the bus stop with my son,” one parent said. “They kept texting me at work saying ‘She’s not here.’ So I started calling the school, the school wouldn’t answer.”

Officers responding to the scene decided to hold the bus and children in place rather than putting them on another bus.

Some children were left stranded on the sidewalk for more than two hours.

“This is ridiculous, the kids haven’t eaten,” the mother said. “We have a kindergartener that is on the floor crying. It hurts, it hurts as a mom.”

The school district told 7NEWS that they did notify parents at some point during the ordeal; however, some concerned parents say they’re still outraged.

“When my kids get out at 4 o’clock and they are supposed to be home by 5, that is the time I am expecting them to be home,” Kerry Labrador said after picking her children up from the side of the road. “I am not expecting them to be riding around in circles and circles and circles until the thing overheats and stops.”

Labrador went on to say, “This isn’t the greatest neck of the woods to be broken down on.”

All the children made it home safely and the bus was towed from the scene.

