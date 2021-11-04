(WHDH) — Investigators acting on a cyber tip arrested an elementary school teacher earlier this week on child pornography charges, law enforcement officials said.

Amy Bedwell Sudberry, 39, of Rainbow City, Alabama, is facing charges including production of pornography with minors, possession of pornographic material, and chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

The third-grade teacher at Carlisle Elementary School was taken into custody Monday night following a search of her home, The Gadsden Times reported.

Rainbow City Police Lt. Jason Higgins told the news outlet that investigators have not found an indication the crimes she is accused of involved any students.

In a statement, school officials said that Sudberry had been placed on leave pending the outcome of the matter.

Amy’s husband, Joshua Sudberry, was also arrested on drug charges after marijuana and a white substance were reportedly found within reach of a child.

An investigation remains ongoing.

