A student from Plains Elementary school in Timberville, Virgina, sent the Browards Sheriffs office a handwritten letter thanking deputies who responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The student, Natalia, thanked the officers who responded to the shooting by handwriting them a note thanking them for their bravery.

Broward Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the letter to Facebook on February 20. The post had earned over 750 reactions at the time of writing.

Natalia finished her note by saying, “I look up to you guys all the time, good luck!”

