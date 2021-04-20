(WHDH) — An elevated fire weather potential is expected across southern New England on Tuesday.

The elevated potential is due to the combination of relative humidities dropping between 25 to 40 percent in the afternoon, with west and southwest winds gusting between 30 to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

All of Massachusetts is at risk, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands.

