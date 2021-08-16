BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation in Boston late Sunday night.
Firefighters used meters and thermal imaging to determine that high levels of carbon monoxide had been found in a battery room at 185 Franklin St., according to the fire department.
The elevated levels had been contained to the one room, the department added.
There were no reported injuries.
Hazmat technicians remained on the scene to mitigate the situation.
No additional information has been released.
