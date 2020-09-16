Elevator involved in gruesome death of Boston University lecturer recently inspected

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Disturbing new details reveal the grisly scene where a Boston University lecturer died in an elevator accident on Monday.

Carrie O’Connor, 38, died of traumatic asphyxiation after getting trapped between the elevator car and the first floor of her new apartment building on Commonwealth Avenue around 5:15 p.m., according to Boston police.

Her injuries were so traumatic, officers declared her dead on the scene, according to a police report.

7NEWS obtained years of inspection records on the elevator — which was most recently checked this past March.

Inspectors found repair work was needed on a stop switch and according to the documents, the issue was fixed about a month later.

The elevator received a certificate through March of 2021.

State officials alongside Boston police are investigating the incident.

