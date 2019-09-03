Elevator worker killed in accident at TripAdvisor building in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elevator worker was killed in an industrial accident at the TripAdvisor headquarters in Needham on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an accident inside the building at 400 1st Ave. around 8:30 a.m. pronounced an Otis Elevator Company worker dead at the scene, according to Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

The worker’s name has not been released.

“Unfortunately, this morning there was an incident with a maintenance crew member,” TripAdvisor said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the worker’s family and colleagues during this time.”

A technical rescue team was called to the scene to assist with a recovery operation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting with an investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)