DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of an era at Jordan’s Furniture.

The Dedham-based company announced Thursday that Eliot Tatelman will be retiring from daily operations after decades as the face of the brand.

His sons, Josh and Michael Tatelman, who have served as co-CEOs for the past five years, will step into expanded leadership roles, according to Jordan’s Furniture.

Jordan’s Furniture says it’s bittersweet news.

“Jordan’s remains proudly family-run, with Josh and Michael continuing the legacy Eliot has built. This transition ensures continued focus on innovation, customer experience, and community impact,” the company said in a statement.

